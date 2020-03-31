Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Council closes nine businesses which defied lockdown order

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2020

The Town Hall has shut down nine businesses that ignored government orders to temporarily close. Picture: Ken Mears

The Town Hall has shut down nine businesses that ignored government orders to temporarily close. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A total of nine businesses have been closed down after operating illegally during the coronavirus outbreak.

Enforcement officers from Barking and Dagenham Council shut down the firms which were open despite government guidance asking them to temporarily close during the current lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

The businesses included vape shops, beauty suppliers, hand car washes and scrap metal yards.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We will not stand for businesses operating in these difficult and trying times despite being told repeatedly that they must shut down.

“This is a major health risk to our whole community, and we must not allow businesses acting irresponsibly to help spread the virus and putting lives at risk.”

If you see a business operating, that you believe should be shut for trading, report it to covidabuse@lbbd.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

National League competitions suspended indefinitely

The National League has been suspended indefinitely (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Bowls clubs in jeopardy as national and county season is cancelled

Kevin Fitzgerald of Wanstead Central at the Essex County Bowls Club

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

West Ham FA Cup hero Taylor was almost cup-tied for 1975 triumph

West Ham United's two-goal hero Alan Taylor (c) celebrates with teammates Billy Bonds (l) and Trevor Brooking (r) after the match
Drive 24