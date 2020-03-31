Coronavirus: Council closes nine businesses which defied lockdown order

A total of nine businesses have been closed down after operating illegally during the coronavirus outbreak.

Enforcement officers from Barking and Dagenham Council shut down the firms which were open despite government guidance asking them to temporarily close during the current lockdown.

The businesses included vape shops, beauty suppliers, hand car washes and scrap metal yards.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We will not stand for businesses operating in these difficult and trying times despite being told repeatedly that they must shut down.

“This is a major health risk to our whole community, and we must not allow businesses acting irresponsibly to help spread the virus and putting lives at risk.”

If you see a business operating, that you believe should be shut for trading, report it to covidabuse@lbbd.gov.uk