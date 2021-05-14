Barking and Dagenham goes two weeks without Covid-19 deaths

Published: 10:29 AM May 14, 2021

The borough saw zero deaths from Covid-19 in the two weeks up to May 5. - Credit: PA

Barking and Dagenham has gone without any Covid-19 deaths for two weeks, figures show.

The numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal there were zero deaths in the borough attributed to the virus between April 24 and 30.

And Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, confirmed on May 5 that no one had succumbed to Covid-19 for the two preceding weeks.

In total, up to May 5 the borough has seen 23,628 positive cases with 542 confirmed deaths.

Compared to neighbouring boroughs, Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest number of cases.

Havering has had 26,916 total cases, Redbridge recorded 32,979 and Newham 35,651 up to the same date.

The ONS weekly figures published on Wednesday, May 12 reveal there were 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30 in the UK.

This is 25,000 more than government figures released for the same stage (127,554).