Barking and Dagenham goes two weeks without Covid-19 deaths
- Credit: PA
Barking and Dagenham has gone without any Covid-19 deaths for two weeks, figures show.
The numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal there were zero deaths in the borough attributed to the virus between April 24 and 30.
And Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, confirmed on May 5 that no one had succumbed to Covid-19 for the two preceding weeks.
In total, up to May 5 the borough has seen 23,628 positive cases with 542 confirmed deaths.
Compared to neighbouring boroughs, Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest number of cases.
You may also want to watch:
Havering has had 26,916 total cases, Redbridge recorded 32,979 and Newham 35,651 up to the same date.
The ONS weekly figures published on Wednesday, May 12 reveal there were 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30 in the UK.
Most Read
- 1 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
- 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
- 3 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
- 4 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 5 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
- 6 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
- 7 Dagenham restaurant excited to celebrate return of diners 'safely together'
- 8 Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking
- 9 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
- 10 'Woke rubbish': Losing candidate on stir over 'unspellable' names comment
This is 25,000 more than government figures released for the same stage (127,554).