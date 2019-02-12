Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD Archant

This piece of undercooked chicken drumstick has cost a company thousands of pounds after they sold it to council officials.

Officers from Barking and Dagenham Council visited the chicken shop based inside Asda’s Barking store and made the purchase after receiving a complaint from a customer that they had been sold undercooked poultry.

Haji Baba Ltd, which owns the company, was then tacken to court following the damning test purchase on September 2017.

Earlier this month it was found guilty and fined £3,500 at Barkingside Magistrates Court. It was also ordered to pay costs of £1,804 with a victim surcharge of £120.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Protecting our residents’ health is a key priority for us and food outlets must ensure they provide food that is fit to eat.

“This retailer sold unsafe food that could have caused serious food poisoning and other related health issues.

“We take this very seriously in Barking and Dagenham and we will always take action against any business that sells unsafe food.”

The shop’s manager was also fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £1,804 and a victim surcharge of £30. Barking and Dagenham Council was awarded costs of £3,608.