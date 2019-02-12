Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

PUBLISHED: 16:36 28 February 2019

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

Archant

This piece of undercooked chicken drumstick has cost a company thousands of pounds after they sold it to council officials.

Officers from Barking and Dagenham Council visited the chicken shop based inside Asda’s Barking store and made the purchase after receiving a complaint from a customer that they had been sold undercooked poultry.

Haji Baba Ltd, which owns the company, was then tacken to court following the damning test purchase on September 2017.

Earlier this month it was found guilty and fined £3,500 at Barkingside Magistrates Court. It was also ordered to pay costs of £1,804 with a victim surcharge of £120.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Protecting our residents’ health is a key priority for us and food outlets must ensure they provide food that is fit to eat.

“This retailer sold unsafe food that could have caused serious food poisoning and other related health issues.

“We take this very seriously in Barking and Dagenham and we will always take action against any business that sells unsafe food.”

The shop’s manager was also fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £1,804 and a victim surcharge of £30. Barking and Dagenham Council was awarded costs of £3,608.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

Moreland hopes Barking can hit form with win at Millwall

Barking in action earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Martin Dutt)

Ref justice for West Ham as Manchester City take advantage of soft penalty

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (centre right) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre left) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Vincent leads way with half marathon best in quiet week for Dagenham 88 Runners

Emma Vincent pose with her half marathon medal (Pic: Dag 88s)

Adeloye hopes to keep place in starting XI for Daggers at Harrogate

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dale Bennett of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists