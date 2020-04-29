Search

Advanced search

Mobile coronavirus testing unit coming to Barking Hospital for a day

PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 April 2020

A mobile coronavirus testing facility will be at Barking Hospital today (April 29).

A mobile coronavirus testing facility will be at Barking Hospital today (April 29).

Archant

A mobile coronavirus testing facility is due to be based at Barking Hospital today.

The unit will be at the Upney Lane site from 10am to 3pm for key workers who want to be tested for Covid-19.

To qualify for a test you need ID and a letter from your employer.

You may also want to watch:

Key workers are those who work in essential services including staff from the post office, utilities, transport, voluntary support, financial services and people in childcare looking after children for key workers.

Essential workers also include funeral directors, refuse collectors, medical and supermarket staff.

The testing programme is open to all NHS and care staff including those with members of their household or patient displaying symptoms.

The announcement follows town hall leaders and MPs from across east London writing to the health secretary Matt Hancock requesting a testing facility in the area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Family pays tribute to Barking and Dagenham GP as nation holds minute’s silence for key workers who died fighting Covid-19

Dr Syed Haider died on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the Haider family

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Family pays tribute to Barking and Dagenham GP as nation holds minute’s silence for key workers who died fighting Covid-19

Dr Syed Haider died on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the Haider family

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Mobile coronavirus testing unit coming to Barking Hospital for a day

A mobile coronavirus testing facility will be at Barking Hospital today (April 29).

‘Sextortion’ scam warning as more than 9,000 targeted

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam in April. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag
Drive 24