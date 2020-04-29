Mobile coronavirus testing unit coming to Barking Hospital for a day

A mobile coronavirus testing facility is due to be based at Barking Hospital today.

The unit will be at the Upney Lane site from 10am to 3pm for key workers who want to be tested for Covid-19.

To qualify for a test you need ID and a letter from your employer.

Key workers are those who work in essential services including staff from the post office, utilities, transport, voluntary support, financial services and people in childcare looking after children for key workers.

Essential workers also include funeral directors, refuse collectors, medical and supermarket staff.

The testing programme is open to all NHS and care staff including those with members of their household or patient displaying symptoms.

The announcement follows town hall leaders and MPs from across east London writing to the health secretary Matt Hancock requesting a testing facility in the area.