There With You: BD Can community initiative helps 300 people in first week

A BD Can volunteer sorts out food. Picture: LBBD LBBD

A community initiative set up to ensure vulnerable residents are supported throughout the coronavirus crisis has helped more than 300 people during its first week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell described the response to the BD Can initiative – set up by the council in partnership with faith and community groups and backed by the Post – as “fantastic”. More than 270 volunteers have already signed up to provide low-level assistance.

He said: “We have packaged up more than 1,000 food parcels and they are being delivered to people that need them.

You may also want to watch:

“We have spoken to 1,500 vulnerable council tenants, making sure they have support. By the end of the week we hope to have reached 3,000 vulnerable council tenants.”

Cllr Rodwell said that a day shelter for homeless people had been set up at the Relish cafe in Barking town centre, run by faith group The Source.

He said: “I’m really pleased and proud by our community and our community spirit.

“People are just getting on with it and supporting friends and neighbours.”

If you, or anyone you know, is in need of support, email bdcan@lbbd.gov.uk or call 020 8215 3000.