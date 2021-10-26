Urgent call for volunteer stewards at booster jab sites

Published: 5:00 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM October 26, 2021

More steward volunteers are needed to support the NHS to provide Covid booster jabs in Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: PA

Volunteers are urgently needed to support the NHS with delivering Covid booster jabs at sites in Barking and Dagenham.

NHS Volunteer Responders is calling for more steward volunteers in London, particularly at certain sites including the Rivergate Centre in Barking and St Martin Church Hall in Dagenham.

There is an increasingly high demand for help as millions of booster jabs are being delivered to people aged over 50 and the most vulnerable.

Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) director of services and deputy chief executive Sam Ward said: “The extraordinary support of volunteers has already helped the NHS to deliver vaccinations to over 85pc of adults, but the job is not done yet and the fight against Covid is not over.

“Any time you can offer as a steward volunteer will ease pressures on your local NHS staff and will make an invaluable difference to the vaccine rollout in London.

“Join us and together we can get the jabs done and save lives this winter.”

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

They ease pressures on clinical staff and will be a valuable asset to the NHS amid the additional difficulties of flu this winter.

Volunteer Lois Hyett said: “Steward volunteering is such a sociable way to volunteer, you get to meet so many great people and become friendly with likeminded local people.

“It’s so wonderful when someone comes back for their second jab and they remember you from their first visit.

“I like to chat to people and put them at ease, so it’s nice to know I might have had a positive impact on their visit.”

Shifts are flexible and can booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app, meaning people can choose when they volunteer.

Expenses are covered and no experience or qualifications are required, with a full briefing provided on site.

People who are interested are asked to visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk for more information and to sign up.