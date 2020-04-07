Investigation launched after family accuse Dagenham care home of neglect

Georgina Phyllis Stopp was rushed to Queen's Hospital after her family phoned an ambulance on March 31. Picture: Stopp family Archant

A care home has been accused of neglecting a 92-year-old woman who was taken to hospital after her family called for assistance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chestnut Court Care Home in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Chestnut Court Care Home in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Mother-of-five Georgina Phyllis Stopp was taken from Chestnut Court Care Home in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham, to Queen’s Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, after paramedics were called in by daughter Janet.

The grandmother’s family had been prevented from visiting because of general restrictions imposed during the coronavirus lockdown.

But reportedly-mixed messages from staff when Georgina’s daughters called to see how she was prompted Janet to demand a visit.

In one, a worker allegedly said staff knew Georgina was OK because they could hear her banging on a table. But the family explained that was because she was signalling for help to eat.

Georgina at Chestnut Court Care Home on March 31 after her daugher Janet insisted on seeing her. Picture: Stopp family Georgina at Chestnut Court Care Home on March 31 after her daugher Janet insisted on seeing her. Picture: Stopp family

When Janet visited she found her mum, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, dehydrated and with a high fever and cough.

Janet’s sister Linda Applegate said their mum’s heart rate was 210 when checked by medics but that she is now stable. Georgina has tested negative for the coronavirus since being admitted.

You may also want to watch:

The Post reported last month that there were two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the home.

Georgina and her great grandchildren at the home in October, 2019. Picture: Stopp family Georgina and her great grandchildren at the home in October, 2019. Picture: Stopp family

Linda, speaking on Wednesday, April 1, said: “If my sister had not gone to the home yesterday and rang the ambulance, the carers would have walked into my mum being dead this morning.

“They were letting her die.”

She added the family understood the pressures the coronavirus was creating, but alleged Georgina’s treatment was degrading.

A Chestnut Court Care Home spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to hear that the family of Ms Stopp were concerned about the levels of care provided at Chestnut Court.

“It is our understanding that the family’s concerns have been raised with the local adult protection team.

“We will be available, and welcome the opportunity, to assist the safeguarding team with their investigation in line with their processes.”

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that this complaint is now being investigated through our safeguarding procedures and that we are closely working with the home during the coronavirus pandemic.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.