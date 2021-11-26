Residents without Covid jab should be challenged, senior councillor says

Cllr Maureen Worby said she was not proud of the borough's below average Covid vaccination rates - Credit: LBBD/Andreas Grieger

Barking and Dagenham's cabinet member for health described the borough's Covid vaccine take-up rates as "horrible" and said people who have not had their jab need to be challenged.

Maureen Worby told an assembly meeting on Wednesday (November 24) that only 55 per cent of the borough's residents have had both jabs - compared to 80pc as a national average.

She added that Barking and Dagenham was only at 12pc for its uptake of booster jabs, compared to 26pc nationally.

Cllr Worby told the meeting: "I have got some horrible statistics. Statistics I'm not proud of and I hope people are listening.

"We need to challenge people within our own communities - why aren't you keeping yourself and others safe?

"We have to get the message out there to our community - this hasn't gone away, it's dangerous.

"Our NHS won't cope this winter if we don't take proactive action in keeping ourselves, our family and our community safe."

The borough is hosting a vaccine drive over the weekend, offering walk-in clinics where anyone can turn up without an appointment and get a Covid jab.

Vicarage Field shopping centre in Barking is hosting one on the ground floor on Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

You can also get jabbed at Dagenham Library on Sunday between 11am and 4pm.



