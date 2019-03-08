Search

Advanced search

Barking & Dagenham College commits to national mental health charter

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 October 2019

Barking & Dagenham College executive director of people and organisational development Janet Curtis-Broni signed the Association of Colleges mental health and wellbeing charter on World Mental Health Day. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College.

Barking & Dagenham College executive director of people and organisational development Janet Curtis-Broni signed the Association of Colleges mental health and wellbeing charter on World Mental Health Day. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College.

Archant

Barking & Dagenham College has signed up to a new national mental health and wellbeing charter.

Created by the Association of Colleges in conjunction with mental health experts, the charter includes commitments to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, and challenging mental health stigma.

It also commits to providing appropriate mental health training for staff and targeted individual support where appropriate.

The college's executive director of people and organisational development Janet Curtis-Broni signed the charter on World Mental Health Day, October 10.

She said: "Our students and staff are always at the centre of what we do and (this) marked our commitment to supporting students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing."

You may also want to watch:

The commitment will support for 12,500 students and 450 staff at the college.

Colleges across England teach and train 2.2 million people each year, including 685,000 young people.

One in 10 young people experience a mental health problem and 20 per cent of those aged 16-24 experience a common mental illness such as anxiety or depression at any one time.

Three quarters of adults with a diagnosable mental health problem experience their first symptoms before the age of 24.

Association of Colleges mental health lead Richard Caulfield said: "Every day colleges like Barking & Dagenham College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people.

"This includes providing support for both staff and student wellbeing at the right time, in the right place."

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Great start for Barking & Dagenham girls

Barking & Dagenham's girls' squad face the camera

Cricket: Bopara to leave Essex

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Dagenham boxers ready for curtain-raising home show, as Flack seeks place in final

Dagenham's Sonny Flack

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking & Dagenham College commits to national mental health charter

Barking & Dagenham College executive director of people and organisational development Janet Curtis-Broni signed the Association of Colleges mental health and wellbeing charter on World Mental Health Day. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists