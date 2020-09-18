Search

Advanced search

Care home visits stopped and masks in schools advised as Barking and Dagenham coronavirus cases rise

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2020

Schools are being advised to enforce the use of face coverings in communal areas. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Schools are being advised to enforce the use of face coverings in communal areas. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council has stopped care home visits and asked headteachers to enforce face masks in schools after an explosion of cases.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has almost doubled in the borough this month with health experts saying they had “two to three weeks” to stem the tide of cases before local lockdown measures could be introduced.

In the whole of August, the borough saw 120 people diagnosed with Covid-19.

That number has almost been matched with 116 new cases reported in the first two weeks of September, the Health and Wellbeing Board heard on Wednesday, September 16.

Director of Public Health Matthew Cole told the meeting: “We are no longer fluctuating. This is an upward trend and a fast moving tide of cases in London.

“We are now starting to mirror what has been happening in Birmingham and up in the north west. There is concern in London.

You may also want to watch:

“We are in a position in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Newham where we have probably got two or three weeks to put in counter measures to try and stem this before we get into an area of intervention if the cases have been going up at the rate they have been.”

Women accounted for 54 per cent of the new cases, with those aged 30 to 49 most likely to be diagnosed.

Mr Cole said new cases were also linked to people aged 15 to 30 returning from European holidays and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme which ran in August.

Whalebone, Longbridge and Dagenham Heathway were the wards which saw the highest rises in infections.

Mr Cole said he had advised schools to introduce masks in corridors and communal areas and told parents to wear face coverings when picking children up and dropping them off.

A “protective ring” has also been put around care homes with visitation “back on lockdown status” and testing of staff and residents a priority.

Mr Cole added: “Redbridge and Havering have also followed suit. It has been a failure of a significant part of the population to adhere to the Covid prevention measures. We do not want to get to a position like up north.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Kent’s Leaning inflicts loss on Essex

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring fifty (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham boss David Moyes praises Mikel Arteta’s impact as Arsenal manager

West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Tributes paid to David Simpson

Former Dagenham & Redbridge club photographer and press secretary David Simpson (pics DiggerDagger.com)

Marlow will be a side to be wary of warns Barking boss Gardner

Barking's Max Bradford stretches for the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham & Redbridge selected for pilot event fixture

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020