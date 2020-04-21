Coronavirus: Face masks and gloves being discarded in Barking and Dagenham’s parks
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
People who are using face masks and gloves in the fight against coronavirus are being asked to ensure they dispose of them correctly.
Barking and Dagenham Council is appealing for people to be responsible after street cleaners reported discarded face masks and gloves being left in parks and on the streets.
Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: “We have been alerted to the large number of these items being irresponsibly disposed of across the borough.
“They are in gutters, protruding from bushes and bins, strewn on doorsteps and forced through wire fences.
“We know these items are being used for personal protection, but leaving them on our streets and public spaces just puts others, and our staff at risk.”
The council has asked people to put their used masks and gloves in public bins or discard them properly when they get home.
