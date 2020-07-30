Search

Covid-19: How well do you know the social distancing rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Pubs with gardens have been popular since they were allowed to reopen from July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Pubs with gardens have been popular since they were allowed to reopen from July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The coronavirus outbreak means life for everyone has changed beyond recognition in the past five months - but how well do you really know the new rules?

Since early March the government has introduced more and more guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of the virus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, new rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Now that shops, pubs and restaurants are open, and the Hollywood Bowl in Dagenham is set to welcome back ten pin bowlers on Saturday, how well do you know the rules?

Take our quiz to find out.

