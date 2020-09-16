Search

People urged to seek Covid-19 test only if they have symptoms as second centre opens in Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 September 2020

The council has urged people to only seek a Covid-19 test if they have symptoms. Image shows a coronavirus testing site outside the borough. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

People are being urged to only book a coronavirus test if they have symptoms.

A second coronavirus test centre at Chadwell Heath Community Centre opened in the borough yesterday. Picture: GoogleA second coronavirus test centre at Chadwell Heath Community Centre opened in the borough yesterday. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council issued the call in the wake of limits to the daily number of tests which can be taken across the country as labs struggle to cope with increasing demand.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “Right now there’s a national issue with testing lab capacity, so it’s really important we provide tests to people who really need them.

“So our message is clear: you should only book a test if you have symptoms or if you’ve been advised to get a test.

“Our test sites are incredibly busy at the moment with test slots going by early morning, so please book via 119 or online.

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBDMaureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

“And remember, if you can’t get a slot straight away, please keep trying at different times as test slots are being released in the morning and evening.”

The town hall is recommending people only book a test if they have at least one symptom: a temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste. Those who have been advised to take a test are also included.

A second test site opened at Chadwell Heath Community Centre in the High Road yesterday. It wll be open until 5pm today (September 16) and then from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

People who walk in without a booking will need to take a smart phone with them so they can register when they arrive.

Cllr Worby said: “Covid-19 cases are increasing every day and I’m calling on every one of our residents to do their bit to help stop the spread.

“Please do the right thing and continue to socially-distance, wear a face covering when you’re out, don’t meet up with more than six people and keep washing your hands regularly.”

The borough’s first test site is at Mayesbrook Park car park in Lodge Avenue. It is open 8am to 8pm every day, seven days a week. A third should be opening soon.

