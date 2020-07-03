Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Council, police to enforce ‘Covid-secure’ guidelines at pubs, restaurants and hairdressers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 July 2020

Council and police officers will be enforcing coronavirus guidelines at pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses in the borough that reopen today. Picture: LBBD

Council and police officers will be enforcing coronavirus guidelines at pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses in the borough that reopen today. Picture: LBBD

Archant

The council has assembled a team of enforcement officers to crackdown on pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses today (July 4).

Many of these businesses can reopen to customers today as new lockdown rules take effect, but those that do will be responsible for ensuring the premises is “Covid-secure.”

Council officers will be going around with police making sure pubs, restaurants and other businesses are following government guidance and keeping customers and staff safe.

If a business is found not to be complying, enforcement officers will first offer advice on what needs to be done.

If the required changes aren’t made, the council can issue a prohibition notice under the Health and Safety Act and will review the premises license under the Licensing Act 2003, which could mean being closed down for a period of time.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Lockdown might be easing and life is getting closer to normality, but we still have to be careful.

“These businesses play a massive part in the borough, and ensuring that they are following the government’s advice and helping to stop the spread of the virus is extremely important.

“With pubs and restaurants in particular reopening, there will be concerns about people behaving responsibly and I would really urge everyone to do so.

“Easing restrictions depends upon it.”

The latest changes to lockdown rules do not allow businesses such as nightclubs, theatres, indoor gyms and those providing beauty treatments to open, as there is still considered to be the potential for a high risk of transmission at those premises.

If you believe a business is open when it shouldn’t or isn’t following government guidance, you can report it here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

What to expect at the pubs which are reopening across Barking and Dagenham this weekend

The Beacon Tree, Green Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

What to expect at the pubs which are reopening across Barking and Dagenham this weekend

The Beacon Tree, Green Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Council, police to enforce ‘Covid-secure’ guidelines at pubs, restaurants and hairdressers

Council and police officers will be enforcing coronavirus guidelines at pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses in the borough that reopen today. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar