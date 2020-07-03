Coronavirus: Council, police to enforce ‘Covid-secure’ guidelines at pubs, restaurants and hairdressers

The council has assembled a team of enforcement officers to crackdown on pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses today (July 4).

Many of these businesses can reopen to customers today as new lockdown rules take effect, but those that do will be responsible for ensuring the premises is “Covid-secure.”

Council officers will be going around with police making sure pubs, restaurants and other businesses are following government guidance and keeping customers and staff safe.

If a business is found not to be complying, enforcement officers will first offer advice on what needs to be done.

If the required changes aren’t made, the council can issue a prohibition notice under the Health and Safety Act and will review the premises license under the Licensing Act 2003, which could mean being closed down for a period of time.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Lockdown might be easing and life is getting closer to normality, but we still have to be careful.

“These businesses play a massive part in the borough, and ensuring that they are following the government’s advice and helping to stop the spread of the virus is extremely important.

“With pubs and restaurants in particular reopening, there will be concerns about people behaving responsibly and I would really urge everyone to do so.

“Easing restrictions depends upon it.”

The latest changes to lockdown rules do not allow businesses such as nightclubs, theatres, indoor gyms and those providing beauty treatments to open, as there is still considered to be the potential for a high risk of transmission at those premises.

If you believe a business is open when it shouldn’t or isn’t following government guidance, you can report it here.