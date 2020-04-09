Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules
PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2020
Parks may be closed and fines will be issued if people continue to ignore coronavirus lockdown rules, the council says.
Patrols of parks and open spaces in the borough are being increased after more than 150 people were found doing the wrong thing over the weekend.
Signs explaining government guidance on social distancing have been put up, and outdoor gym and play areas have been taped off to help prevent spread of the virus.
Some tape has been torn down and people are still using the equipment.
Coronavirus can live on some surfaces for days, so it is vital that these areas are not used for the time being.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We are aware that some residents are continuing to ignore the social distancing rules in our parks and open spaces.
“We don’t want to have to follow other London boroughs in closing our parks, but it’s really important that people follow the rules to protect themselves and everyone else.”
