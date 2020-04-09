Search

Advanced search

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2020

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Archant

Parks may be closed and fines will be issued if people continue to ignore coronavirus lockdown rules, the council says.

Patrols of parks and open spaces in the borough are being increased after more than 150 people were found doing the wrong thing over the weekend.

Signs explaining government guidance on social distancing have been put up, and outdoor gym and play areas have been taped off to help prevent spread of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Some tape has been torn down and people are still using the equipment.

Coronavirus can live on some surfaces for days, so it is vital that these areas are not used for the time being.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We are aware that some residents are continuing to ignore the social distancing rules in our parks and open spaces.

“We don’t want to have to follow other London boroughs in closing our parks, but it’s really important that people follow the rules to protect themselves and everyone else.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters save Nightingale Hospital supplies from Barking industrial blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Kingsbridge Road, Barking. Picture: LFB

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters save Nightingale Hospital supplies from Barking industrial blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Kingsbridge Road, Barking. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: ‘It is vital Barking and Dagenham businesses that are allowed to operate continue to do so’

Many businesses in Barking and Dageham are still allowed to open during the lockdown. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking saddened by death of long-time supporter Ken Grace

A sign at Barking's Mayesbrook Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24