Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Beware of scammers trying to make a quick profit out of the vulnerable during the coronavirus epidemic, the council has warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus related scams are being reported across the council trading standards officers have become aware of things that everyone - especially the vulnerable - should look out for while staying at home.

These include people trying to sell virus testing kits - these are only given out by the NHS - and vaccines or miracle cures, which don’t exist.

You should be wary of people offering shopping, medical or cleaning services.

You may also want to watch:

There have also been reports of businesses selling overpriced or fake goods to protect you from the virus, such as hand sanitisers.

The community is advised not to agree to anything that hasn’t been arranged through the council or the NHS.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Despite this being a public health crisis, there are a very small minority of people that try and take advantage of our most vulnerable.

“These scammers are clever and manipulative, but don’t fall for their tricks.”

To avoid becoming a scam victim, you should always check who is at the door before opening it, ask to see ID, and never agree to anything you don’t believe is legitimate.

If you’re concerned about a trader or suspicious individual, email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk to report them.