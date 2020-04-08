Search

Advanced search

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 April 2020

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Beware of scammers trying to make a quick profit out of the vulnerable during the coronavirus epidemic, the council has warned.

Coronavirus related scams are being reported across the council trading standards officers have become aware of things that everyone - especially the vulnerable - should look out for while staying at home.

These include people trying to sell virus testing kits - these are only given out by the NHS - and vaccines or miracle cures, which don’t exist.

You should be wary of people offering shopping, medical or cleaning services.

You may also want to watch:

There have also been reports of businesses selling overpriced or fake goods to protect you from the virus, such as hand sanitisers.

The community is advised not to agree to anything that hasn’t been arranged through the council or the NHS.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Despite this being a public health crisis, there are a very small minority of people that try and take advantage of our most vulnerable.

“These scammers are clever and manipulative, but don’t fall for their tricks.”

To avoid becoming a scam victim, you should always check who is at the door before opening it, ask to see ID, and never agree to anything you don’t believe is legitimate.

If you’re concerned about a trader or suspicious individual, email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk to report them.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

BetVictor pull sponsorship of Isthmian and Southern League

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

No starting point in view says Essex head coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

Awareness campaign for domestic abuse victims launched

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.
Drive 24