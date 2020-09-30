Search

Support payments available for people in Barking and Dagenham who are told to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 October 2020

People in Barking and Dagenham who have been notified by the NHS Test and Trace service that they need to self-isolate may be eligible for a support payment. Picture: Jon King

People who have to self-isolate because of Covid-19 can now apply for a support payment.

Councillor Sade Bright, the cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration. Picture: LBBDCouncillor Sade Bright, the cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration. Picture: LBBD

Those who have been notified by the NHS Test and Trace service that they’ve tested positive - or been in contact with someone who has - and have to self-isolate may be able to apply for a £500 payment if they can’t work because of this.

Applicants must live in the borough and have been told to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace service on or after Monday, September 28.

They must be employed or self-employed and unable to work from home and will lose income as a result.

To be eligible, they must also be currently receiving universal credit, working tax credit, income-based employment and support allowance or jobseeker’s allowance, income support, housing benefit or pension credit - and have recourse to public funds.

Claims must be made within 14 days of their last day of self-isolation.

Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “We are doing everything to ensure that despite the pandemic our residents do not lose out.

“Whether its help to find work or training opportunities, help and support with advice on coping with money worries or helping residents to claim any benefits they may be entitled to, please get in touch.”

People need to have personal information to hand when making an application, including the names, birth dates and national insurance numbers for everyone in their household, the applicant’s benefits and employment details, and the unique ID number provided by NHS Test and Trace.

They will also need to provide evidence of their test and trace notification, bank statements and proof of employment, among other information.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/test-and-trace-self-isolation-support-payment for more infromation and to download an application form.

People can also contact benefits@lbbd.gov.uk to have a form emailed to them.

Electronic signatures will be accepted at this time.

Anyone who needs support completing an application should email visitingandwelfareemails@lbbd.gov.uk and an appointment will be made to complete the form with them by phone.

