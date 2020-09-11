Search

Barking and Dagenham sees lowest number of Covid-19 tests in capital, figures show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 September 2020

Figures seen by the Post show that Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest percentage of tests but the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the capital. Picture: Ken Mears

The borough has seen the lowest number of Covid-19 tests in the capital but the highest percentage of people testing positive.

Of those who took a test between August 27 and September 2, a total of 3.7 per cent in Barking and Dagenham tested positive, according to figures seen by the Post. This was the highest in London.

This compares to 3.3pc in Havering, 2.8pc in Newham, 2.9pc in Redbridge and 2.9pc in Tower Hamlets.

The average in the capital for the same period was 2.3pc.

In addition, an average of 82.6 individuals in Barking and Dagenham were tested for the virus per 100,000 people over that period, according to the figures which were not disputed after the Post put them to the town hall.

This number was the lowest in the capital.

The seven day average compares to highs in Richmond (136.3) and Kensington and Chelsea (130.3). The average for London was 101.2.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson said: “Our seven day Covid rate is currently within the second highest trigger point of escalation based on key trigger points agreed by London directors of public health.

“Testing is lower in Barking and Dagenham compared to London and nationally.

“Our aim is to increase testing to 150 tests per 100,000 population every seven days. But our numbers are lower compared to the rest of north east London.”

The figures also show Covid-19 cases per 100,000 over the same period are among the highest in the capital.

While Kensington and Chelsea saw the highest number of cases (28.2), Barking and Dagenham was also tracking above 20. The borough recorded 21.2, according to the figures, the fifth highest in London.

The average in the capital was 16.1.

The town hall said it is keeping a close eye on the numbers and has targeted messages to specific parts of the community.

It has closed down establishments not following guidelines and written to two major retailers this week after complaints customers were not wearing face coverings.

Leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, wrote to health secretary Matt Hancock in April asking for a testing site.

The local authority entered a successful bid and the first of three testing centres opened on September 3 in Mayesbrook Park car park.

To book a test appointment call NHS 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus

