‘Covid doesn’t stop at school gates’: parents urged to wear face coverings and social distance

Parents are being urged to set an example by social distancing and wearing a face covering when dropping off or picking up children at school.

The council issued the plea amid a growing number of infections across the country.

Director of public health Matthew Cole said: “Wearing a mask and social distancing are two of our key weapons in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“Unless they’re exempt, I encourage all parents to wear a face covering when picking up or dropping off children.”

School attendance across the borough has been more than 90pc since the full return of pupils.

Safety measures in place at schools include staggered start and finish times, freely available hand sanitisers and one-way systems.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “I know how nice it is to have a catch-up with other parents at the school gates but we need to remember coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

“We still need to do all we can to keep infection rates low and prevent a lockdown.”