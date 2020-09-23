Search

Advanced search

‘Covid doesn’t stop at school gates’: parents urged to wear face coverings and social distance

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 23 September 2020

Parents are being urged to wear a face covering and social distance at the school gates when dropping off and picking up children. Picture: PA Wire/Joe Giddens

Parents are being urged to wear a face covering and social distance at the school gates when dropping off and picking up children. Picture: PA Wire/Joe Giddens

PA Wire/PA Images

Parents are being urged to set an example by social distancing and wearing a face covering when dropping off or picking up children at school.

The council issued the plea amid a growing number of infections across the country.

Director of public health Matthew Cole said: “Wearing a mask and social distancing are two of our key weapons in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“Unless they’re exempt, I encourage all parents to wear a face covering when picking up or dropping off children.”

School attendance across the borough has been more than 90pc since the full return of pupils.

Safety measures in place at schools include staggered start and finish times, freely available hand sanitisers and one-way systems.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “I know how nice it is to have a catch-up with other parents at the school gates but we need to remember coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

“We still need to do all we can to keep infection rates low and prevent a lockdown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Sam Cook gets Essex off to a strong start against Somerset

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking a wicket

Dagenham director Thompson insists they need help in order to survive

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Essex captain Westley welcomes ‘perfect’ Lord’s final

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

FA Cup: Hornchurch, Haringey Borough, Hendon and Barking progress

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

‘Covid doesn’t stop at school gates’: parents urged to wear face coverings and social distance

Parents are being urged to wear a face covering and social distance at the school gates when dropping off and picking up children. Picture: PA Wire/Joe Giddens