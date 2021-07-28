Get a Covid jab at these Barking and Dagenham pop-up clinics
- Credit: PA
More pop-up Covid vaccine clinics are running across Barking and Dagenham to make it easier to get a jab.
People aged 18 and older can get an inoculation without needing an appointment at seven pop-up sites over the next two weeks.
Fanshawe Community Hall in Barnmead Road, Dagenham will be offering the vaccine from 2pm to 6pm this Friday, July 30.
Asda Dagenham in Merrilands Crescent then hosts a weekend of jabs from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday and noon to 5pm on Sunday.
Five other sites will be offering the vaccine at specific times from August 3 to 9.
You may also want to watch:
Each clinic will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of both Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca will also be available, as long as it has been eight weeks since the first jab.
People don’t need to be registered with a GP or provide proof of address, immigration status or an NHS number to get a jab.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham
- 2 Man praises community spirit after flood water threatens homes in Dagenham
- 3 Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket
- 4 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
- 5 Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham
- 6 Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street
- 7 A look back at floods which have devastated east London since 2016
- 8 Letter on teachers searching pupils for weapons
- 9 Dog attack hero and diving suit fundraiser in running for awards
- 10 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
Only proof of age, such as a driving license or passport, is needed.
Here's the full list of pop-up clinics in the next two weeks:
With lockdown restrictions lifted, the town hall is urging everyone to remember Covid-19 is still a health risk and to get vaccinated with both doses.
People who have had two jabs are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospital treatment if they catch Covid-19.
In a column for the Post this week, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wrote: "Scientists around the world have said the vaccine is safe.
"There is a lot of misinformation flying around, but the world’s best and brightest agree that the best way to get through this pandemic safely is for as many people to get vaccinated as possible."
People who aren't sure about getting the vaccine are encouraged to go along to one of the clinics and talk to a doctor, who can answer any questions.
Anyone who isn't able to attend the walk-in clinics can book an appointment at the Broadway Theatre vaccination centre in Barking by calling 020 8076 4752.
VIsit https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/covid-19-vaccination for more information about Covid vaccine sites.