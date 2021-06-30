Where to get a Covid vaccine at Barking and Dagenham's pop-up clinics

Published: 1:37 PM June 30, 2021

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics are running for the next two weeks across Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Pop-up vaccine clinics are running across the borough to make it easier for people to get jabs.

Sue Bramley Centre, Dagenham Library and Al Madinah Mosque are among eight places where Covid-19 inoculations are available over the next two weeks.

The walk-in clinics are open to anyone 18 years old and older. No appointment is needed.

Each clinic will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as long as you have had your first dose of either vaccine eight weeks before.

No proof of address, immigration or NHS number is required. Only proof of age is needed.

Pop-up jabs clinics are being held at the above locations, dates and times. - Credit: LBBD

Since the pandemic began, Barking and Dagenham has recorded 23,985 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and seen 550 deaths, according to the council.

A total of 166,000 doses of the vaccine were given up to June 23.

Alongside the pop-up clinics, over the coming days council officers will be door-knocking and visiting public places across Barking and Dagenham to encourage more people to get their inoculations.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "We know there are a number of reasons some people still haven’t had their jab.

"For some, residents convenience and accessibility of vaccination centres has been an issue so that’s why we have been working with our health partners to provide more options.

"For others, their reticence is due to a lack of information or concerns they have about the vaccine, and that’s why we have a team of council offers going out and visiting residents to provide them with more information."

Even residents who are unsure about the vaccine have been urged to come to one of the pop-up clinics to talk to a doctor and get answers to any questions about the vaccine.

Anyone not able to attend any of the walk-in clinics can call the Broadway Theatre vaccination centre booking line on 020 8076 4752 to secure a suitable slot.

Barking and Dagenham Council has teamed up with the NHS and GP Federation, Together First CIC, for the pop-up clinics.