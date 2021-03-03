How many Covid vaccinations have been given where you live?

Published: 7:00 AM March 3, 2021

The latest Covid-19 vaccination figures show how many have been given out by local authority. - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

More than 34,000 people who are eligible have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid vaccination in Barking and Dagenham.

In total, 34,628 jabs were given up to February 21, according to the latest figures published by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS).

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: "We are pleased that around half of all residents eligible to have the vaccine have already had their first dose, while for those in the top two at risk groups – residents and staff in care homes and those over the age of 80 – this figure rises to more than 80 per cent.

"This number is increasing day-by-day, however, our ability to vaccinate even more people has been severely hampered by the lower allocation of vaccines Barking and Dagenham received from the government when compared to neighbouring boroughs.

"That is why it is crucial when our residents are contacted about getting vaccinated, they book an appointment and turn up."

Vaccines have been delivered to 4,478 people aged 80 or over, 2,805 aged 75-79, 4,059 70-74 year-olds and 23,286 under 70s.

The population of Barking and Dagenham is estimated to be 212,906, according to the Office for National Statistics. Based on this figure, 16 per cent of the borough has been vaccinated.

There were 267 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the week February 12-18 and 125 cases per 100,000 people. Sadly, 511 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

The borough's Dagenham constituency - which also includes Rainham - has recorded 25,143 jabs. Barking has seen 21,552 given, according to NIMS.

Cllr Worby added: "We are continuing to work with businesses, community groups and faith leaders, as well as spreading messages through social media to dispel any fake news about the vaccines that might be putting people off.

"We’re absolutely delighted at the incredible response from NHS staff and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped to issue thousands of vaccinations and show that even in the face of a global pandemic, we are one borough, one community."