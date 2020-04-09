Search

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2020

The council and police continue to crack down on shops that have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis against government orders to close.

During an operation, enforcement officers and police visited 10 businesses that had been reported to the council for being open when they shouldn’t be or for not enforcing social distancing correctly.

These shops included a hairdressers and a phone shop in Barking.

Prohibition notices were served to a convenience store that didn’t have the correct separation measures and to a café that was letting customers sit inside while waiting for their takeaway food.

Several other shops in Dagenham were advised about enforcing the correct separation distances.

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: “I can only emphasise how important it is for everyone to listen to the government’s advice and that includes local shops.

“There are obvious reasons as to why the majority of shops not considered essential have been told to temporarily close down.

“I would like to thank everyone who has reported a business not playing by the rules and ask that you also continue to do so.

“We will investigate and where necessary, take the appropriate action.”

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/covidabuse to report a business.

