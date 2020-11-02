Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 02 November 2020

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

LBBD/LDRS

Barking and Dagenham Council has launched its own express coronavirus testing centre for key workers over fears the government programme will not cope with a surge in cases over winter.

The council spent half term setting up the site and writing to some 7,000 teachers, carers and frontline council workers in the borough who will get priority for same day testing and results.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said delays in people accessing tests or receiving results days later were causing “significant” problems for schools and care homes across east London because staff had to self-isolate.

Key workers were invited to get tests at the former council depot Pondfield House in Dagenham from Monday, November 2.

Cllr Rodwell said: “We have a big issue with people still going to work with coronavirus. We have to make sure people are doing what is asked of them.

You may also want to watch:

“Our teachers look after our youngest and they are much safer in school than they are out. Our carers look after our elderly and people in need.

“We don’t want lots of staff isolating just because they have symptoms when it could be a winter cold.

“If they can go somewhere that morning and we can get them a result that evening or the following morning then they are feeling better about it, we know about cases quickly and it’s better for our residents.”

He hopes that after the six week pilot, running until Christmas, the scheme can be rolled out to other London boroughs.

“Mainly we are doing this for our own staff,” he said. “But with the network of councils there is no reason we cannot supersize it in a way that would work across London.”

The council has also set up its own test and trace system because of concerns the national system is not working as well as it could be.

Cllr Rodwell added: “What I’m saying is with councils like mine we are able to offer a lot more than what government is asking from us, but what we need is funding.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Health view: It’s vital children have free flu vaccine

CCG chairman, Dr Jagan John, urges parents to get children vaccinated against the flu.