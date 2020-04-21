Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 21 April 2020

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Archant

An NHS worker has called for changes to parking restrictions after being fined while waiting to get into a supermarket.

Alan Brown of Heathway, Dagenham, said he felt sick when a £100 fine dropped through his letterbox on Wednesday, April 15 after he overstayed at a privately run car park at Merrielands Retail Park.

The 61-year-old, who is responsible for distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) at Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“A lot of people will be getting these tickets – people who want to go to the shops early. I’m making sure equipment gets to the frontline. We’re supposed to all be heroes.”

It all started when Alan parked at about 6.45am on April 4 to beat the queue at Aldi and make sure he could get to work at Newham Hospital on time. But between 11.30pm and 7.29am the maximum stay is only 15 minutes.

He didn’t leave the car park until 7.15am because of having  to wait longer to do his  shopping.

Eleven days later he received the penalty, which would be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

Alan has appealed against the charge, meaning the fine stays at the reduced amount for the time being.

You may also want to watch:

However, he is expecting another ticket to drop through the letterbox after visiting Aldi a second time at about the same time of the morning, before he got the first fine.

“I went to get my shopping and get out. I didn’t realise the time. You can queue for ages there. At half seven the queue goes right around the store.

“This needs to be looked at. As key workers we’re dealing with the coronavirus.

“It’s out of order what they’re doing.

“They should adjust the hours so hospital workers can park,” Alan said.

He added Aldi has started opening earlier so key workers can shop, and avoid arriving later to find empty shelves in the supermarket.

But he warned that if the parking times don’t change, more NHS staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic could share his experience.

“This should be addressed for everyone,” Alan said.

Euro Car Parks, which operates the car park, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Dagenham volunteer inspired to join fight against coronavirus after trip to Africa

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Dagenham volunteer inspired to join fight against coronavirus after trip to Africa

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.
Drive 24