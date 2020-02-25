Search

Advanced search

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

PUBLISHED: 17:44 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 25 February 2020

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Pupils and staff returning home from a ski trip have been sent home from a Dagenham school following advice on the coronavirus.

Children and teachers from Sydney Russell School who were in Italy last week - some of whom have mild flu-like symptoms - have been told to stay home for 48 hours to "ensure their safety and minimise any risk of infection".

Eleven towns in northern Italy have been put into lockdown amid an outbreak of the virus over recent days.

However, principal Janis Davies insisted the school group had not been in a quarantined area and there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus among them.

She said: "When we realised that the virus was in Italy, we confirmed our children were not in the quarantine zone and also sought advice from NHS England.

You may also want to watch:

"What I've done now is, for children and staff who were on the trip, asked them not to come into school for 48 hours - not because they are infected, they are not, just to ensure their safety and minimise any risk of infection.

"There are no diagnosed cases of coronavirus."

Parents have been instructed to contact 111 if their children "have the sniffles" or exhibit any flu-like symptoms.

Ms Davis said: "Some children have got the sniffles or a cough and cold, but they have been on a ski trip, and rightly some parents are worried.

"We've told them to contact 111 and keep them in isolation."

For more information about coronavirus, including advice for people returning to the UK from Italy and other countries, visit gov.uk/coronavirus

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Appeal after shop and CCTV cameras damaged at Barking station

CCTV image from Barking station. Credit: British Transport Police

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Appeal after shop and CCTV cameras damaged at Barking station

CCTV image from Barking station. Credit: British Transport Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

England’s win over Ireland a ‘confidence boost’ for Wales clash says Saracens’ Farrell

England's Maro Itoje during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Dagenham Boxing Club hope Adams chases national joy as home show proves success

Dagenham's Amaan Mohammad with club president Jim O'Sullivan

Gallant West Ham fall to cruel defeat at Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game as West Ham United's Mark Noble stands dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenagers take on police officers in football match

The football match between young people and Met Police gangs officers. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24