Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

Pupils have returned to a Dagenham school after being kept at home for more than a week over coronavirus concerns.

A group of Sydney Russell School children and staff who had been on a half-term ski trip in Italy were sent home, intially for 48 hours, last week after an outbreak of coronavirus in parts of that country.

Principal Janis Davies told the Post the decision was based on advice from the NHS and Public Health England (PHE) to ensure the safety of all children and minimise any potential risk of infection.

The group were not in an area of Italy that has been quarantined since the outbreak.

Later in the week, the school said parents would keep their children at home for two weeks as an added precaution - this had not been advised by PHE.

In a statement posted on the Sydney Russell website, Mrs Davies said the pupils and staff from the ski trip would return to school on Wednesday, March 4.

She said: "The students and staff had been kept away from school whilst we erred on the side of caution, but results confirm that they can now return.

"I would like to thank parents for their support and patience over this difficult period."

The school was contacted for comment.