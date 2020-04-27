Video

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT BHRUT

A Dagenham woman has told how she felt “really lucky” to be going home after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

Another success story as 51 year old Tracey Brave is discharged from my ward Mandarin A yesterday after fighting off Covid 19! she said she couldn't wait to get home and see her husband and her cat Rolo @SarsNeilson @HenkelMichaela @BHR_hospitals #NHS pic.twitter.com/chBSwDzm0x — leighk (@leighkan1984) April 24, 2020

Tracy Brace, 51, was initially admitted to Queen’s Hospital after struggling to breathe when returning from a trip to the shops with husband David.

At first, she thought she would need intensive care, but Tracy’s condition improved enough to go onto a ward.

“I was really scared I wouldn’t come out so I feel really lucky to be going home. I’ve really missed my family; however, the staff have been great.”

A nurse at the Romford hospital was able to make sure she could speak to relatives regularly during her stay.

“When I first came in I didn’t have a charger, which was upsetting as my phone was a way of keeping in touch with my family,” Tracy said. “So a nurse made sure she got one I could use. They’ve all been really reassuring and I wouldn’t be here without their help.”

Tracy, who has cerebral palsy and asthma, was told she may need rehab to improve her mobility before returning to her home in Manor Square.

But, desperate to get back to relatives including mum Angela, 75, who lives with her, and 30-year-old daughter Tricia, she practised her steps with a walker and was discharged on Thursday. Staff at Queen’s clapped her off the ward – the custom for patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Tracy said: “I was so looking forward to going home. Before I was in hospital I took part in the clap for carers every Thursday.

“Now I’ll be doing it as a way to say thank you to the staff who cared for me. I’ve seen how hard they work.”

She was looking forward to cuddling cat Rolo, as well as chatting to two-year-old grandson Caleb on the phone.

Tracy had a message of hope for others, saying: “People should keep calm and do what they’re instructed to do to keep safe. It will all sort itself out in the end.”