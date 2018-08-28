Deaf student from Dagenham calls to shatter stigma facing hard of hearing at work

Gary (left) with Surbiton resident Bob.

A deaf student from Dagenham looking after military veterans wants to break down the barriers facing people with hearing problems.

Gary Cutmore says he is proof people can achieve their dreams after he completed a three-week placement for his nursing course.

The 34-year-old spent last month working at the Royal Star & Garter Homes’ nursing home in Surbiton, communicating using sign language and an interpreter.

The charity cares for ex-servicemen and women living with disability and dementia.

Gary, who works as a health care assistant in adult deaf services at south west London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, hoped others might follow him into the heathcare profession.

“It’s really important to me to show deaf people like me can get involved and support residents,” he said.

“I’m not different to any other nurse really.”

The charity’s care director, Pauline Shaw, said her team “has a better understanding of the deaf community” following his placement.