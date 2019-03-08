Search

Doctors raise awareness of diabetes during national prevention week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 March 2019

Diabetes prevention week begins on Monday, April 1. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

GPs in Barking and Dagenham are calling on people to do all they can to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes as part of diabetes prevention week.

The national campaign, which runs from Monday, April 1, aims to raise awareness about the condition, its causes and the groups who may be at particular risk.

Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious long-term health problems such as blindness, kidney failure or the loss of a limb.

Groups at risk include those who are overweight, over the age of 40 or who have a relative with the disease.

Evidence suggests that maintaining a healthy lifestyle can prevent the disease.

The estimated number of undiagnosed diabetes cases in the borough has fallen from 1,642 in 2012-13 to 624 in 2017-18. The Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group have been shortlisted for an award at 2019 HSJ awards for their work tackling the condition.

