Visit pharmacists for minor health problems, doctors urge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2019

GPs have advised that people feeling under the weather visit their pharmacist. Picture: PA

GPs in Barking and Dagenham have urged those feeling under the weather this winter to see a pharmacist early on to get expert advice and treatment.

As part of the NHS’ help us, help you campaign, GPs have stressed that pharmacists, who are qualified healthcare professionals, can help deal with minor health problems before they develop into something more serious.

This, among other things, applies to coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy troubles and aches and pains.

Hemant Patel, secretary of the North East London local pharmaceutical committee, said: “Every pharmacist trains for five years in the use of medicines before they qualify and they are also trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.”

“Don’t wait for minor health concerns to get worse – speak to your pharmacy team to get advice right there and then.”

For more information visit nhs.uk/staywell

