Number of Barking and Dagenham people admitted to hospital for drug-related issues

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 May 2020

King George Hospital. Picture: Robin Webster

King George Hospital. Picture: Robin Webster

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories. By Mariah

People in Barking and Dagenham were admitted to hospital 300 times because of drug-related issues last year.

Of those admitted, 25 were primarily due to poisoning by drug misuse and 40 were primarily admitted for drug-related mental and behavioural disorders between April 2018 and 2019, according to figures from NHS Digital.

Fewer than five young people from Dagenham were admitted to Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust facilities for drug misuse last year.

King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Queen’s Hospital in Romford and Barking Hospital are run by the trust.

Barking and Dagenham Council is responsible for providing drug and alcohol services as part of its public health statutory duties.

A council spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that substance misuse services provide the best quality advice, support and treatment to our most vulnerable residents.

“The council commissions separate adult and young people drug and alcohol services, which incorporate interventions such as counselling to support service users in their recovery.

“We recognise the importance of preventative measures as part of substance misuse interventions and continue to fund highly effective services.”

The findings were sourced by the media literacy charity The Student View in a Freedom of Information request submitted to Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust and on the NHS Digital database.

