Huge drop in number of people testing positive for Covid in borough
Ian Jones, Press Association
- Credit: PA/Wire
Positive Covid-19 tests have fallen dramatically in Barking and Dagenham.
At the peak of the second wave of cases, in the seven days to January 5, there were 1,635.5 per 100,000 in the borough - the highest rate in the UK.
Now there are just 56.8 positive tests per 100,000 people.
Barking and Dagenham is estimated to have a population of 213,000 which means roughly 115 people in the borough currently have Covid.
Infection rates are falling across the country.
You may also want to watch:
Analysis, which has been compiled by the PA news agency, shows that for the seven days to March 5 a total of 190 out of 380 local authority areas in the UK recorded Covid-19 case rates below 50 per 100,000 people.
In England, these ranged from 49.7 in Dartford in Kent to 5.7 in South Hams in Devon.
Most Read
- 1 Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham
- 2 Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze
- 3 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
- 4 Artist asks public to choose Barking mural design
- 5 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
- 6 One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died
- 7 Huge drop in number of people testing positive for Covid in borough
- 8 McCallum double does job for Daggers
- 9 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
- 10 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
The highest rate anywhere in the UK is currently 149.2, for South Derbyshire.