Huge drop in number of people testing positive for Covid in borough

Published: 1:10 PM March 10, 2021

Positive Covid-19 tests have fallen dramatically in Barking and Dagenham.

At the peak of the second wave of cases, in the seven days to January 5, there were 1,635.5 per 100,000 in the borough - the highest rate in the UK.

Now there are just 56.8 positive tests per 100,000 people.

Barking and Dagenham is estimated to have a population of 213,000 which means roughly 115 people in the borough currently have Covid.

Infection rates are falling across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Analysis, which has been compiled by the PA news agency, shows that for the seven days to March 5 a total of 190 out of 380 local authority areas in the UK recorded Covid-19 case rates below 50 per 100,000 people.

In England, these ranged from 49.7 in Dartford in Kent to 5.7 in South Hams in Devon.

The highest rate anywhere in the UK is currently 149.2, for South Derbyshire.