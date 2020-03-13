Search

Advanced search

Foodbanks in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets struggling as coronavirus crisis deepens

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 March 2020

Empty shelves at a foodbank. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Empty shelves at a foodbank. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Melanie Rochford

The coronavirus pandemic is putting excruciating pressure on vital services such as the NHS to stem the impact of a pandemic which may continue for months.

In response, many people are stockpiling essentials should they need to self-isolate.

The worry is that empty supermarket shelves will impact another vital service: foodbanks. These centres rely on supplies being available to help the most vulnerable.

A 2019 report by London Food Link — 'Beyond the Food Bank: London Food Poverty Profile' — revealed that 1.5 million adults in London have low food security, with 400,000 children under the age of 16 struggling to access enough food.

Many of these people live in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets. They need the lifeline that foodbanks offer.

You may also want to watch:

Joel, a project manager for Newham Foodbank, says 'the supermarkets are becoming empty'; he worries that they won't be able to cope with an increase in demand.

He particularly highlights that, should schools close, parents 'may struggle to feed' children who would normally get free meals. They're also set to lose out on donations from Irons Supporting Foodbanks due to football being suspended until April 3 (at the earliest).

Barking Foodbank, which falls under the Trussell Trust alongside Newham, also expect to struggle. Volunteer Obi says: 'We as the foodbank network know we're struggling. We may end up giving out more food than we get in.'

The situation in Tower Hamlets remains steady, according to Debbie from First Love Foundation. The Poplar-based foundation have three shop collection points — in Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and St Katherine Docks — whose donations remain relatively unaffected for now.

However, Debbie is fearful that if the situation continues, they won't be able to keep providing for the average 100 people per month that currently come through their doors.

Joel shares this fear; he estimates that they help between 70-100 individuals across their seven centres every week. In both instances each person has a different family size, so the reality is greater than 70 or 100.

Obi concluded by saying that they are 'waiting for the government to decide what's happening', but that they do expect an increased demand.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Council developing suicide prevention strategy after death of Dagenham woman

Karis Braithwaite took her own life in September 2018. Picture: Tim Deeming

Foodbanks in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets struggling as coronavirus crisis deepens

Empty shelves at a foodbank. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Woman who died at Queen’s Hospital was from Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Darren Rodwell said:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Council developing suicide prevention strategy after death of Dagenham woman

Karis Braithwaite took her own life in September 2018. Picture: Tim Deeming

Foodbanks in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets struggling as coronavirus crisis deepens

Empty shelves at a foodbank. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Woman who died at Queen’s Hospital was from Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Darren Rodwell said:

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Gap between Daggers and bottom four cut to two points after six National League games go ahead

Gozie Ugwu of Ebbsfleet United. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event to go behind closed doors

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event

Foodbanks in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets struggling as coronavirus crisis deepens

Empty shelves at a foodbank. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24