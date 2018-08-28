Search

Homeless people given free flu vaccine

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2018

Homeless people in Barking and Dagenham have been offered a free flu vaccine. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Homeless people in Barking and Dagenham have been offered a free flu vaccine. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Homeless people have been given free flu vaccines to help prevent them from getting the illness this winter.

A free drop-in clinic was organised by Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to help those who do not usually proactively access healthcare and ensure they are prepared for the colder months.

Homeless people are at high risk of contracting flu, a highly contagious viral infection - with the vaccination one of the most effective ways of reducing potential harm.

The clinic, which was set up at Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, also saw those who attended given further health advice by Dr Raj Kumar and nurse Sarah Byrne.

Dr Kumar said: “The cold weather, and often extreme temperatures in winter, can mean those who are homeless in our area are at high risk of developing flu.

“Not only can catching flu cause unnecessary trips to hospital, but flu for those who are homeless could be life-threatening.”

