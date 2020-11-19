Free parking for NHS staff and key workers in Barking and Dagenham extended

Free parking for NHS staff and key workers has been extended by Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The town hall has extended free parking permits for NHS staff and key workers until the end of January.

The permits allow key workers - including some frontline council staff, carers, volunteers, teachers and police - to use the borough’s car parks, as well as residents and paid bays in controlled parking zones, for free.

Since the pandemic began, the council has issued almost 1,850 free parking permits, with more than 1,350 given to NHS workers.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Our NHS staff and key workers have worked incredibly hard throughout this whole pandemic, so I am thrilled to let them know that we are extending the free parking until the end of January.

“I hope this offer goes some way in letting these amazing people know how much we appreciate them.”

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/parking-permits for more information.