Barking and Dagenham Council extends free parking for NHS staff and key workers

The council has extended free parking for NHS staff and key workers until the end of September.

When lockdown was announced, the council allowed frontline workers and volunteers to apply for a free parking permit.

Since then, more than 1600 free permits have been handed out.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “I’m delighted we have made the decision to continue free parking for NHS staff and key workers.

“They have done amazing work through the pandemic and it’s only right we do everything we can to make their lives as easy as possible.

“Lockdown continues to ease but we’re not at the end yet and we still have to follow the government’s advice.

“We have done great so far and I want to thank you all.”

NHS workers, carers and recognised volunteers living in the borough can visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/parking-permits to apply.