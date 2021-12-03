There With You This Winter: Mayor offers £51m of funding for fuel poverty

As the UK marks Fuel Poverty Awareness Day today (Friday, December 3), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced a new £51milllion funding package to accelerate the “retrofit revolution” in London from spring 2022.

Around 15 per cent of London’s population is living in fuel poverty – where a household’s income is not enough to cover the cost of heating and powering a home.

The capital has the third highest proportion of fuel poverty in England, with around 900 deaths a year believed to be caused by cold and damp homes.

The mayor’s Warmer Homes Programme will draw on £40.2m of Government funding and £11.1m from City Hall and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to provide grants for up to 3,200 homes in London to upgrade heating, insulation and ventilation.

Low-income homeowners and Londoners who rent privately will be eligible to claim grants of up to £20,000 from March 2022 to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, cutting the cost of bills and reducing the impact on the environment.

Speaking on Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, Sadiq Khan said that it is “unacceptable” that many Londoners cannot afford to heat their homes “and instead suffer cold, damp conditions throughout winter”.

Mr Khan said: “We know the economic impacts of the pandemic and rising fuel prices are likely to plunge even more London households into fuel poverty. That’s why from today, I’m reopening my Warmer Homes programme to support vulnerable Londoners this winter.

“I’m pleased that our £51m commitment will directly help those living in ageing, energy-inefficient homes. This investment will help tackle the climate emergency and support Londoners with the skills they need for jobs in the green economy.”

City Hall has estimated the rising cost of energy prices could lead to as many as 75,000 more households in London becoming fuel poor.

Between this month and March 2022, low-income Londoners can claim up to £10,000 from the Warmer Homes Programme for emergency heating replacements and repairs. The scheme has reopened this winter thanks to an additional £2.6m from City Hall and £8.5m from the Government.

