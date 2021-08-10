Government funding to help tackle child obesity in Barking and Dagenham
New initiatives aim to help children in Barking and Dagenham to achieve a healthy weight and boost their wellbeing after the town hall received government funding.
One of 11 to receive funding, the council was awarded £465,000 to support the expansion of its child weight management services and work with community partners to try innovative new ways of delivering them.
Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “Many people have struggled throughout the pandemic and lockdowns to keep the pounds off and maintain a healthy weight.
“It is important that everyone is able to get help and support to achieve a healthy weight if they need it.”
The money will be used to deliver a range of evidence-based programmes for children and families from pre-birth to age 12.
The council will train and fund community groups, schools and partners to deliver these courses.
