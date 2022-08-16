More than £1m funding towards work tackling health inequalities

More than £1million has been secured for services tackling health inequalities in Barking and Dagenham.

The cash award comes after a joint bid led by Barking and Dagenham Council, health partners and community organisations to the North East London Health and Care Partnership.

The partnership brings together providers of NHS services, local authorities and other organisations to drive changes that deliver a more joined-up approach to care for the population, according to the council.

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for adult social care and health integration, said: “This money will allow us to continue to build on lots of fantastic and important work that has been taking place, as well as introduce new, targeted schemes to help the people who need our help.

“Barking and Dagenham is one of the most deprived areas in the country, which is why schemes that combat health and wellbeing inequalities are crucial and why we’re delighted to have secured this additional funding.”

The £1.1m will go towards funding community leads "to ensure a greater voice from residents in decision making" and making NHS services "more accessible" through the council’s community hubs, according to an authority spokesperson.

Cash will also be used for a scheme to help people with debt and the risks to health it can cause and an initiative that funds GP surgeries to identify people with a higher risk of manageable conditions such as COPD, diabetes and hypertension.

It will also fund community projects to improve children and young people’s mental health and an initiative for families of children aged up to five who are at the greatest risk of developmental delay.

Avril McIntyre MBE DL, director of charity Community Resources, said: “BD Collective was pleased to represent community organisations in Barking and Dagenham to develop and secure this funding.

"The Covid pandemic has shown us the importance and ability within communities to help themselves, and this funding will allow us to build on that to ensure more organisations have the support they need.”