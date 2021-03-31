GPs available over Easter in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Published: 11:00 AM March 31, 2021

Dr Jagan John says the NHS has flexible appointments available across the Easter long weekend. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group

Knowing the right place for medical help over Easter can help you get the treatment you need faster.

People can get GP appointments from 8am to 8pm on both bank holidays today (Friday, April 2) and Monday, April 5.

Out of hours GP appointments are available on normal weekday evenings between 6.30pm and 10pm and from 8am and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays, including this weekend.

These appointments can be booked by calling the GP hub booking hotline on 020 3770 1888 from 8am to 8pm or calling 111 out of hours.

For help with minor injuries and illnesses, visit the urgent treatment centres at Barking Community Hospital and Harold Wood Polyclinic, which are both open 8am to 9pm every day.

People can book an appointment by calling 111 or simply walk in and wait to be seen.

You don’t need to be registered with a GP to visit these centres.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be taking place as normal over the bank holidays so anyone with an appointment is asked to attend.

Barking GP and NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chair Dr Jagan John said: “We understand people can sometimes need an appointment with a GP or nurse outside normal working hours.

“The NHS is here for you and has flexible appointments across evenings and weekends and bank holidays.

NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group chair Dr Jagan John - Credit: Mark Sepple

“The way we have been seeing patients has changed in the last year to keep everyone safe from Covid, but rest assured you will be properly assessed and if required, seen face-to-face.”

NHS 111 can also make direct appointments online, by phone or face-to-face with a variety of health services, including with A&E, urgent treatment centres, specialised mental health crisis services, dentists and pharmacists for urgent repeat prescriptions and advice.

An ambulance can also be dispatched if needed.

It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit 111.nhs.uk for people aged five and over only or call 111 for free from a landline or mobile phone (all ages).

If possible, people should order enough medication to last the Easter weekend, but some community pharmacies will be open on the bank holiday. Visit https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy to find out more.