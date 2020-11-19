Search

Barking GP named clinical champion for diabetes care

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 November 2020

Dr Anju Gupta. Picture: NHS

A Barking GP has been appointed as a Diabetes UK clinical champion for her contribution to improving diabetes care.

Dr Anju Gupta, clinical director and diabetes clinical lead at Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commission Group (CCG) was amongst three north east London NHS staff appointed for her clinical expertise and integrity.

As a clinical champion, Anju will access best practice diabetes care examples from across the UK and seek to implement this locally.

She said: “As a Diabetes UK clinical champion, my aim is to reduce diabetes-related health inequalities by empowering patients, for example with easier access to diabetes structured education.”

Anju added that diabetes care in Barking and Dagenham has improved substantially over the last few years through a local diabetes scheme.

The clinical champions programme was designed to support and develop the work of clinicians in diabetes care.

