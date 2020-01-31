App makes booking NHS health check appointments easier

It's now easier to book a free NHS health check after a pilot scheme in the borough was expanded to more GP practices.

Health-tech company Appt Health has teamed up with the council to develop software that matches available GP appointments at 16 surgeries with patients, sending them automated text messages to choose a suitable time and date.

The system was tested in two GP practices last year and there was increased uptake of the free health check-ups, which are designed to spot the early signs of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

Cabinet member for social care and health integration Maureen Worby said: "We have already seen success in the technology being used in this way, so we believe by extending this and allowing more people to book by text it will mean more people use available appointments."

The NHS health check scheme - available to people aged between 40 and 74 - currently has an uptake rate of 52.6 per cent in the borough, below the Public Health England target of 66 per cent.