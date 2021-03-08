News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Health

How disabled people can have say on health and care services during Covid

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:51 AM March 8, 2021   
A person using a laptop

Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham is inviting disabled people to share their views and experiences of health and social care services during the pandemic in an online survey. - Credit: PA

Disabled people are being invited to have their say about how Covid is impacting their experience of health and social care services.

The pandemic has exposed or created issues in the system for people who are disabled, but evidence also shows that, for some, services have actually improved.

Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham wants to hear the views and experiences of disabled people and their carers for a north east London study aiming to address the challenges they’re facing now and to plan future services.

Healthwatch manager Manisha Modhvadia said: “This is an opportunity for anyone who lives with a health condition or cares for someone, to share their voice, tell us what works and what needs to change."

Visit www.healthwatchtowerhamlets.co.uk/nel-disabled/ for more information and to fill out a survey online. Everyone who takes part can enter a draw to win Amazon vouchers.

You may also want to watch:

Health
Coronavirus
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

kelly jones

Theatre

Copy that! Dagenham woman calls on CB radio users to help with play

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Becontree Estate

Housing

Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Bill Gardner in the seventies.

West Ham United

World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Boxes of lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus