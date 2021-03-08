How disabled people can have say on health and care services during Covid

Published: 11:51 AM March 8, 2021

Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham is inviting disabled people to share their views and experiences of health and social care services during the pandemic in an online survey. - Credit: PA

Disabled people are being invited to have their say about how Covid is impacting their experience of health and social care services.

The pandemic has exposed or created issues in the system for people who are disabled, but evidence also shows that, for some, services have actually improved.

Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham wants to hear the views and experiences of disabled people and their carers for a north east London study aiming to address the challenges they’re facing now and to plan future services.

Healthwatch manager Manisha Modhvadia said: “This is an opportunity for anyone who lives with a health condition or cares for someone, to share their voice, tell us what works and what needs to change."

Visit www.healthwatchtowerhamlets.co.uk/nel-disabled/ for more information and to fill out a survey online. Everyone who takes part can enter a draw to win Amazon vouchers.