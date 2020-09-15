Search

Advanced search

Three steps for helping young people to manage their asthma and avoid ending up in hospital

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 September 2020

Less than half of children and young people with asthma in London have an asthma management plan or know how to use their inhaler correctly. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Images

Less than half of children and young people with asthma in London have an asthma management plan or know how to use their inhaler correctly. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Health experts are encouraging simple steps to help children and young people manage their asthma and reduce the risk of ending up in hospital.

Throughout this month, Healthy London Partnership and the NHS are running the campaign #AskAboutAsthma to coincide with children returning to school in the time of Covid-19 and with the peak period of hospital admissions for asthma.

One in 10 children and young people in London have the condition, but less than half of those have an asthma management plan or know how to use their inhaler correctly.

Many of them have badly managed asthma, to the extent that 4,000 are admitted to hospital every year and 170 have such a severe episode they need to be taken into intensive care.

It is particularly important to keep children’s asthma under control this year because of the pandemic and a potential second wave of Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Asking for three simple interventions - having an asthma management plan; being able to use their inhaler effectively; and having an asthma review annually, at least - can help them control it.

East London Health and Care Partnership’s director of children’s nursing and clinic lead for children and young people Kath Evans said: “In September we see the greatest admission rates for asthma in children.

“In light of Covid we want to encourage children, young people, and their families to take control in managing their asthma before they end up in hospital.

NHS London medical director Dr Vin Diwakar said: “During the lockdown period, admissions to hospital for childhood asthma have reduced, but we mustn’t be complacent since winter is approaching.

“Poorly controlled asthma is a frightening experience for any child or young person and their family.

“It has never been safer and easier to receive regular asthma reviews, as the NHS has ramped up its virtual capacity and shifted from face to face to video appointments.”

Asthma UK clinical lead and practising GP Dr Andy Whittamore added: “People who have a written asthma action plan are four times less likely to be admitted to hospital, which is important at a time when the NHS is under increased pressure.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Carabao Cup: West Ham United 3 Charlton 0

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (third left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium.

Police find shotgun and drugs after searching abandoned vehicles in Dagenham

Police recovered this sawn-off shotgun after searching an abandoned car in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Three steps for helping young people to manage their asthma and avoid ending up in hospital

Less than half of children and young people with asthma in London have an asthma management plan or know how to use their inhaler correctly. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Images

Barking RFC ready to hit the ground running thanks to NatWest RugbyForce weekend

Barking Rugby Club have been carrying out improvements at their ground (Pic: Sportsbeat)

Barking & Dagenham under-11 girls suffer defeat on return to action

Rihanna Zaman faces the camera (Pic: Barking & Dagenham district)