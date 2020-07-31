Search

Advanced search

Dagenham bowling alley reopening paused as Boris Johnson squeezes brakes to control coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:06 31 July 2020

Hollywood Bowl centres including Dagenham'’s in Cook Road had been due to welcome back bowlers from Saturday (August 1). Picture: PA Media

Hollywood Bowl centres including Dagenham'’s in Cook Road had been due to welcome back bowlers from Saturday (August 1). Picture: PA Media

Archant

A further easing of lockdown across England has been postponed with the prime minister warning the country “cannot be complacent” amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has put the brakes on the easing of lockdown following a spike in cases. Picture: Peter Summers/PA.Prime minister Boris Johnson has put the brakes on the easing of lockdown following a spike in cases. Picture: Peter Summers/PA.

Measures due to be lifted on Saturday, August 1 – such as the reopening of bowling alleys including Dagenham’s Hollywood Bowl – have been postponed for at least two weeks.

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson said: “Following the latest directive from the government we are disappointed that our English bowling centres remain temporarily closed.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our customers and team members.”

Face coverings will also become mandatory in indoor settings such as museums and places of worship from August 8, Boris Johnson said.

England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, warned it might not be possible to ease lockdown further.

The announcement comes after local lockdown measures were announced in parts of north west England and West Yorkshire, banning people from different households meeting indoors or in gardens. It follows a spike in virus cases.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Friday, Mr Johnson said: “As we see these rises around the world, we can’t fool ourselves that we are exempt.

“We must be willing to react to the first signs of trouble.”

He said that with numbers rising “our assessment is that we should squeeze that brake pedal... in order to keep the virus under control”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there has been an increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England.

According to the ONS, between July 20 and 26 there were around 0.78 new Covid-19 infections for every 10,000 people in England - equal to around 4,200 new cases a day.

This is up from an estimated 2,800 new cases a day in the previous week.

Prof Whitty told the briefing said: “I think what we’re seeing from the data from ONS and other data is that we have probably reached near the limit or the limits of what we can do in terms of opening up society.

“So what that means potentially is that if we wish to do more things in the future, we may have to do less of some other things.

“The idea that we can open up everything and keep the virus under control is clearly wrong.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Most Read

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Daggers announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Daggers sign young winger George Saunders from Hornchurch

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Online football coaching resource proving popular

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’

Essex captain Westley welcomes start of Bob Willis Trophy

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)