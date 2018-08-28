GP appointments available on Christmas Day
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018
Opening hours at GP surgeries in Barking and Dagenham have been extended over the holiday period, including Christmas Day. Residents can now book to visit a GP Hub in the area which will be open for same day, urgent appointments every weekday evening between 6.30pm and 10pm or weekend appointments between 8am and 8pm.
Anyone with a GP registered in Barking and Dagenham can book an appointment to visit Broad Street Medical Centre in Dagenham or Barking Community Hospital if they need to see a doctor or practice nurse over the festive season.
Dr Jagan John said: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse urgently outside normal working hours.
“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas Day.”
People can book by calling their own GP practice as usual during working hours, calling the booking line directly on 020 3770 1888, or by calling NHS 111.