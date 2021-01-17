Have the Covid-19 vaccine when the NHS contacts you

Opinion

Published: 8:30 AM January 17, 2021

Our local communities in Barking and Dagenham have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only has this terrible virus impacted on jobs and prevented people seeing their family and friends, tragically it has cost lives.

That is why it is so important to have a Covid vaccine when you are offered it, so that we can all play our part in protecting ourselves and getting back to normal.

Vaccination is an essential and effective defence against infectious diseases and the NHS has vast experience of safely delivering mass vaccination programmes - from the yearly flu vaccine to childhood vaccinations.

I want to reassure you that the approved Covid vaccines have gone through rigorous clinical testing to ensure they are safe and that they work, and they will continue to be monitored. In fact, we can be proud that the UK has some of the highest vaccine safety standards in the world.

Myself and my colleagues across the local NHS are busy making good progress giving the vaccine to care home residents and staff and people aged 80 and over, as well as frontline health and social care workers - the first priority groups identified to receive the life-saving vaccine. We will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, so in the meantime I urge you not to contact the NHS to ask about vaccination.

You can find more information about the Covid vaccine, including videos in different languages at eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/covid-19-vaccination-programme.htm