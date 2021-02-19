News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Health

Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM February 19, 2021   
Dagenham woman Jane Alsop with Queen's Hospital staff

Dagenham woman Jane Alsop with Queen's Hospital staff as she was discharged after a 99-day stay. - Credit: BHRUT

Dagenham mother Jane Alsop couldn’t wait to see her son again when she left hospital, 99 days after being admitted with Covid.

The 54-year-old said battling the coronavirus was “scary” and the rehab team at Queen’s Hospital had to help her essentially learn how to walk again.

Jane, who works in community care, was discharged from the hospital's Sahara A ward on Tuesday, February 16, and looked forward to making up for lost time with her loved ones.

"I've not seen my son since October and I missed his birthday - it's been really difficult,” she said.

Jane praised the Queen's Hospital staff for the care she received during her lengthy stay of more than three months.

You may also want to watch:

"They’ve all been amazing - I’ve liked to keep them on their toes,” she said.

“But I really appreciate everything they've done for me. I feel lucky to be on the road to recovery."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
  2. 2 Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints
  3. 3 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
  1. 4 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  2. 5 High-tech Barking business hub gets green light
  3. 6 Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  4. 7 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
  5. 8 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
  6. 9 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
  7. 10 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
Coronavirus
Health
Queen's Hospital
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
trinity school choir

Coronavirus

Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Imran al-hadad

Metropolitan Police

Meet the cop challenging misconceptions about the Met

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Harsharan Singh, 18, working under the hood of a car.

Education

Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus