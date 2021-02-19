Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid

Published: 7:00 AM February 19, 2021

Dagenham woman Jane Alsop with Queen's Hospital staff as she was discharged after a 99-day stay. - Credit: BHRUT

Dagenham mother Jane Alsop couldn’t wait to see her son again when she left hospital, 99 days after being admitted with Covid.

The 54-year-old said battling the coronavirus was “scary” and the rehab team at Queen’s Hospital had to help her essentially learn how to walk again.

Jane, who works in community care, was discharged from the hospital's Sahara A ward on Tuesday, February 16, and looked forward to making up for lost time with her loved ones.

"I've not seen my son since October and I missed his birthday - it's been really difficult,” she said.

Jane praised the Queen's Hospital staff for the care she received during her lengthy stay of more than three months.

"They’ve all been amazing - I’ve liked to keep them on their toes,” she said.

“But I really appreciate everything they've done for me. I feel lucky to be on the road to recovery."