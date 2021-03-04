Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas welcomes asbestos cancer compensation review

Published: 12:34 PM March 4, 2021

Jon Cruddas has welcomed a review into an asbestos compensation scheme which could see families receive more support.

Mr Cruddas, who represents Dagenham and Rainham, has campaigned in the past for the relatives of workers who suffered as a result of working with the material.

The Labour MP spearheaded the campaign which established a "fund of last resort" in 2014. It provides compensation to workers and families affected by mesothelioma. The scheme is up for review on April 1.

Mr Cruddas has said that in its current form the scheme does not provide enough support for family members who became victims of the disease when their spouses or parents came home from work with asbestos fibres on their clothes.

He added: "This review of the ‘fund of last resort’ is welcome and is an opportunity for the scheme to be properly updated to offer wider support for families of workers.

"In the coming days I will be working with other Labour MPs calling for justice and equal compensation for the families who have suffered as a direct result of asbestos related work.

"It’s great that we celebrate Britain’s industrial history, but we need to also remember that much of our success came at a cost to the workers and families who delivered it."

He added that families across Dagenham and Rainham and in other working-class communities suffering from mesothelioma deserve a more comprehensive support package.

Barking and Dagenham and Havering have a history of manufacturing industries that helped drive Britain’s prosperity, but this did not come without a price.

While factories including Cape Asbestos in Barking town centre closed years ago, the long-term effects of diseases such as mesothelioma are still impacting the community.

Mesothelioma is a malignant tumor caused by breathing in asbestos fibers. It forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart.

From 2006 to the end of 2010 Havering’s death rate for the disease was nearly double the national average, according to the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, you may be eligible for support. Contact the Citizens Advice Bureau or speak to the welfare benefits office at your council.